U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Akerin Lab, the digital interoperability coordinator with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a presentation to Mobile User Objective System Program Office personnel, U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Marines with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8131707
|VIRIN:
|231116-M-TH104-1027
|Resolution:
|7638x5094
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT