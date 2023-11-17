MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin Champaigne, Deputy for Ground Modernization with Space Systems Command, briefs Mobile User Objective System Program Office personnel about 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s use of MUOS in support of aviation operations at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US