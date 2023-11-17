A DI-Medium message and radio waveform translator is staged on a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a Mobile User Objective System demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 8131713 VIRIN: 231116-M-TH104-1170 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 10.37 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.