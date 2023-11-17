Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities [Image 7 of 10]

    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A DI-Medium message and radio waveform translator is staged on a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a Mobile User Objective System demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 8131713
    VIRIN: 231116-M-TH104-1170
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    This work, MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    SSC
    MAG-16
    MUOS
    Space Force

