NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF

Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, right center, discusses mission command execution with senior officers from NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps during Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate the ability to execute DDA integrated plans across 24 multinational headquarters elements consisting of approximately 7,000 troops. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).

