    NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF [Image 10 of 10]

    NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF

    ROMANIA

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Lt. Gen. Sir Nick Borton, commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, left, briefs Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, right, as he visits HQ ARRC's command posts in Romania as part of Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate NATO’s ability to develop integration of multi-domain capabilities within the NATO command structure to secure and defend NATO’s partner and allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 8120365
    VIRIN: 231018-A-AS262-1021
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CREVAL
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    WEARENATO
    DETERANDDEFEND

