Lt. Gen. Sir Nick Borton, commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, left, briefs Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, right, as he visits HQ ARRC's command posts in Romania as part of Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate NATO’s ability to develop integration of multi-domain capabilities within the NATO command structure to secure and defend NATO’s partner and allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 04:40 Photo ID: 8120365 VIRIN: 231018-A-AS262-1021 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 11.44 MB Location: RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.