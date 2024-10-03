US Army Europe and Africa leaders to discuss NATO Convergence, Modernization, Africa relationships at AUSA 2024

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen | Col. Michael Von Block, the German Senior National Representative assigned to Allied...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen | Col. Michael Von Block, the German Senior National Representative assigned to Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, front-right, briefs Gen. Darryl A. Williams, US Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, center, on the concept of current operations and the integration of NATO, UK and US planning and strategic software utilized during Exercise Avenger Triad 24 during a visit to the deployed Headquarters Allied Rapid Reaction Corps element in the United Kingdom, Sep. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen) (Some aspects of the image has been blurred for security purposes.) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — U.S. Army Europe and Africa will headline a variety of events at the 2024 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 14– 16, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



As the Army’s only Service Component Command that campaigns across two continents, USAREUR-AF will highlight its wide-ranging capabilities and missions across its 104-country area of responsibly in Europe and Africa with a diverse array of presentations and exhibits.



“We are a global Army,” said Gen. Darryl Williams, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, and the commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command. “While our efforts, whether its supporting Ukraine, employing the ‘3D’ [diplomacy, development, and defense] approach in Africa, or implementing NATO’s new regional defense plans, have resonance on the two continents our service component command oversees, the lessons we are capturing in regard to drones and remote maintenance, and our experimentation, have world-wide application.”



This year, USAREUR-AF will lead a Contemporary Military Forum entitled NATO Convergence in Contact: Transforming Land Power. This critical topic will expand on operations with Allied forces across all domains, such as occurred during Avenger Triad 24. During this seminal exercise for the headquarters, USAREUR-AF rehearsed new NATO regional plans through simulation, with command and control as the Multi-Component Land Component Command for five NATO Corps headquarters, and one U.S. Corps headquarters operating across Europe.



In addition to the CMF, USAREUR-AF's subordinate commands will present daily briefings at the commands kiosk and host a Warriors Corners, providing unique insights into their capabilities and contributions to experimentation and modernization in the European and African theaters.



"As Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine persists, it's crucial we remain steadfast with our Allies and partners to modernize land power across two continents,” Williams said, “Only within USAREUR-AF can the U.S. Army unite with NATO to realize the vision set forth in the 2024 NATO Summit.”



Contemporary Military Forums:



NATO Convergence in Contact: Transforming Land Power – Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



USAREUR-AF Commander, Gen. Williams, will speak at the NATO Convergence in Contact: Transforming Land Power contemporary military forum alongside Maj. Gen. Jonny Lindfors, Chief of Swedish Army and Ms. Dara Massicot, senior fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The forum will feature expert panel discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions that delve into the U.S. Army’s pivotal role in driving interoperability and cohesion between NATO Allied and partner forces.



Bringing the Organic Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge – Oct. 16, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st TSC and USAREUR-AF deputy commanding general-support, will speak at the Bringing the Organic Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge, contemporary military forum, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. His role in the panel will focus on “The USAREUR-AF/21st TSC/TACOM partnership in setting the theater with authorities, capabilities, and the right forward repair capabilities.” Ragin will join on stage Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, and Dr. Alex Miller, chief technology officer to the Chief of Staff of the Army.



Warrior’s Corner:



Human Connections: The Force Multiplier in Africa, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey, commanding general, Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and USAREUR-AF deputy commanding general for Africa, will join Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army surgeon general and Col. Kelley Togiola, global health engagements chief for SETAF-AF, to present, Human Connections: The Force Multiplier in Africa, at the AUSA Warriors Corner. This exhibit will focus on how SETAF-AF’s Africa relationship-building program is a strategic investment with African partners.



USAREUR-AF Kiosk: Experimentation and Modernization



The U.S. Army Exhibit on the convention floor will include a USAREUR-AF kiosk, titled Experimentation and Modernization, with representation from seven major subordinate command teams.



Leaders from 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 56th Artillery Command, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 7th Army Training Command, V Corps, 68th Theater Medical Command and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, will showcase the U.S. Army’s modernization and experimentation efforts in the European and African theaters. Leaders will demonstrate how Army modernization efforts and key capabilities are increasing our lethality and survivability.



About U.S. Army Europe and Africa:



USAREUR-AF is the Army’s only Service Component Command that campaigns across two continents, strategically positioned to defend U.S. national interests and build strong alliances. Our operations are Alliance First, with European Allies more invested than ever, combining efforts to maximize joint warfighting capabilities. USAREUR-AF ensures the posture and readiness to deploy the right formations to the right place at the right time with a Warfighter Focus. Through a Plans-Based approach, we apply lessons from Large-Scale Combat Operations and Multi-Domain Operations, transforming alongside our Allies to support NATO’s regional defense plans and ensure security across Europe and Africa. There are approximately 73,000 U.S. Army personnel assigned and deployed throughout Europe and Africa.



For more information about U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visit

https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/