NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF

Lt. Gen. Sir Nick Borton, commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, left, briefs Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, right, as he visits HQ ARRC's command posts in Romania as part of Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate NATO’s ability to develop integration of multi-domain capabilities within the NATO command structure to secure and defend NATO’s partner and allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8120364
|VIRIN:
|231018-A-AS262-1019
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
