NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF

Maj. Gen. Gianluca Carai, deputy commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, left, briefs Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, during Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate the ability to execute DDA integrated plans across 24 multinational headquarters elements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).

