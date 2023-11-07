Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, center, tours the tactical command post in Romania with Lt. Gen. Sir Nick Borton, commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, left, and Maj. Gen. Gianluca Carai, deputy commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, right, during Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 served as HQ ARRC’s combat readiness evaluation exercise, which demonstrated ARRC’s ability to rapidly deploy under NATO’s DDA command structure as the headquarters prepares to take over as the NATO Response force for 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 04:40 Photo ID: 8120361 VIRIN: 231018-A-AS262-1016 Resolution: 5259x4054 Size: 13.15 MB Location: RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.