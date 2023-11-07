Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF [Image 2 of 10]

    NATO 3-star HQ certifies to become next NRF

    ROMANIA

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Maj. Gen. Gianluca Carai, deputy commander NATO HQ Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, left, briefs Gen. Darryl Williams, commander US Army Europe and Africa and commander NATO Land Command, during Steadfast Jupiter 23, Oct. 18, 2023. STJU23 is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate the ability to execute DDA integrated plans across 24 multinational headquarters elements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen).

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 8120357
    VIRIN: 231018-A-AS262-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 16.92 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    NATO
    CREVAL
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    WEARENATO
    DETERANDDEFEND

