Sentinel U.S. Army Pfc. Jessica Kwiatkowski from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8119232
|VIRIN:
|231111-A-IW468-7496
|Resolution:
|5505x3670
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 50 of 50], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT