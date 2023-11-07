Major Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, left, walks with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, right, through the State and Territorial Cordon at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. Dr. Biden and Bredenkamp were at ANC for the 70th National Veterans Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 16:15 Photo ID: 8119223 VIRIN: 231111-A-IW468-9924 Resolution: 5414x3609 Size: 10.86 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 50 of 50], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.