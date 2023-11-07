70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp greets President Joseph Biden upon his arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. Biden was at ANC for the 70th National Veterans Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 11.11.2023
Location: ARLINGTON, US