Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough greets First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. Dr. Biden came with President Joseph Biden to ANC for the 70th National Veterans Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 16:15 Photo ID: 8119226 VIRIN: 231111-A-IW468-8140 Resolution: 4517x3011 Size: 6.2 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 50 of 50], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.