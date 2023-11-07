President Joseph Biden participates in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the 70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8119218
|VIRIN:
|231111-A-IW468-5628
|Resolution:
|5391x3594
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 50 of 50], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
