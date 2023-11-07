Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 42 of 50]

    70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Service members prepare the State and Territorial Cordon outside the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. This was part of the 70th National Veterans Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 16:15
    Photo ID: 8119228
    VIRIN: 231111-A-IW468-8788
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    This work, 70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 50 of 50], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    70th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery
    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

