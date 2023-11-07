Staff Sgt. Robert Patterson, 621st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft maintainer, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC facilitates unit readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and allows commanders to train their forces in the unique environments and conditions that simulate what would most likely be expected in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 8117586 VIRIN: 231103-F-GM429-1577 Resolution: 6409x4273 Size: 1008.76 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.