Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Squadron load cargo for an airdrop mission during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness and combat-credible fighting formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:11 Photo ID: 8117580 VIRIN: 231103-F-GM429-1186 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.99 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.