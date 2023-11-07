15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

An incoming C-17 Globemaster III lands on Wheeler Army Airfield during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness and combat-credible fighting formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8117583
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-GM429-1514
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
