15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

An incoming C-17 Globemaster III lands on Wheeler Army Airfield during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness and combat-credible fighting formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 Location: HI, US