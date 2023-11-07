Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 4 of 9]

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    An inbound C-17 Globemaster III lands during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 24-1 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    JPMRC

