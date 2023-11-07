15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

An inbound C-17 Globemaster III lands during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 24-1 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

