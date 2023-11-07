15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing lands during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 facilitates unit readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and allows commanders to train their forces in the unique environments and conditions that simulate what would most likely be expected in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

