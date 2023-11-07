Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 9]

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing lands during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 facilitates unit readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and allows commanders to train their forces in the unique environments and conditions that simulate what would most likely be expected in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 8117585
    VIRIN: 231103-F-GM429-1597
    Resolution: 4189x2793
    Size: 624.29 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01
    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    JPMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT