Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 15th Wing prepare for take-off during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC trains forces in the environments and conditions where they are most likely to operate. JPMRC rotations allow units to train alongside allies and partners in environments that reflect their home nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:07 Photo ID: 8117582 VIRIN: 231103-F-GM429-1110 Resolution: 7305x4870 Size: 1.83 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.