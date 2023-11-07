Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 9]

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 15th Wing prepare for take-off during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC trains forces in the environments and conditions where they are most likely to operate. JPMRC rotations allow units to train alongside allies and partners in environments that reflect their home nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    JPMRC

