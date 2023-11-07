Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 2 of 9]

    15th Wing JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing takes off during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is a tangible demonstration of the Theater Army’s critical role in the Indo-Pacific of enabling the Joint Force, building trust with allies and partners, and shaping the future force through innovation and experimentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:11
    This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

