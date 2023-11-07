A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing takes off during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is a tangible demonstration of the Theater Army’s critical role in the Indo-Pacific of enabling the Joint Force, building trust with allies and partners, and shaping the future force through innovation and experimentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8117579
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-GM429-1109
|Resolution:
|3907x2605
|Size:
|673.59 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
