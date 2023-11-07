A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing takes off during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is a tangible demonstration of the Theater Army’s critical role in the Indo-Pacific of enabling the Joint Force, building trust with allies and partners, and shaping the future force through innovation and experimentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 21:11 Photo ID: 8117579 VIRIN: 231103-F-GM429-1109 Resolution: 3907x2605 Size: 673.59 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.