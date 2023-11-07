10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ

U.S. Airmen from the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight prepare a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Stewart Air National Guard Base for the AE of patients at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. The mission of the Air Force AE system is to provide time-sensitive, mission-critical care to patients being transported between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

