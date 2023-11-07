10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ

U.S. Air Force aircrew prepare to onload patients for medical transport onboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. Upon being alerted of a medical transport, the 10th EAEF has to respond quickly in order to provide the most effective, quick and reliable care to patients in need of treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

