U.S. Air Force aircrew prepare to onload patients for medical transport onboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. Upon being alerted of a medical transport, the 10th EAEF has to respond quickly in order to provide the most effective, quick and reliable care to patients in need of treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8115650
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-OP101-1069
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
