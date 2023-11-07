U.S. Air Force 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight personnel prepare a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for receiving patients at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. The C-17 is capable of carrying up to 36 litters to provide in-flight medical care to patients in transit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8115648
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-OP101-1106
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
