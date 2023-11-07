U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emilio Larrazabal, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight paramedic, makes preparations to receive patients on board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. While providing medical support, the 10th EAEF transports service members requiring medical care via aircraft from deployed locations to accommodating hospitals outside the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 08:16 Photo ID: 8115640 VIRIN: 231104-F-OP101-1030 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.43 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.