U.S. Air Force Capt. Judy Hipelius, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight medical crew director, checks aircraft communications onboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III prior to receiving patients at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. Upon being alerted of a medical transport, the 10th EAEF has to respond quickly in order to provide the quickest and most effective and reliable care to patients in need of treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 08:16 Photo ID: 8115647 VIRIN: 231104-F-OP101-1115 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.02 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.