    10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 5 of 9]

    10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Judy Hipelius, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight medical crew director, checks aircraft communications onboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III prior to receiving patients at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. Upon being alerted of a medical transport, the 10th EAEF has to respond quickly in order to provide the quickest and most effective and reliable care to patients in need of treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 08:16
    Photo ID: 8115647
    VIRIN: 231104-F-OP101-1115
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    C-17
    Camp Lemonnier
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG

