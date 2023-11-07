10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ

U.S. Air Force 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight personnel prepare a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for receiving patients at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. The mission of the Air Force AE system is to provide time sensitive, mission critical care to patients being transported between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

