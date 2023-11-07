Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 3 of 9]

    10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Flight personnel prepare a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for receiving patients at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. The mission of the Air Force AE system is to provide time sensitive, mission critical care to patients being transported between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, 10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

