    10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ [Image 7 of 9]

    10th EAEF provides AE support to CLDJ

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members load cargo prior to receiving patients for transport at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 4, 2023. The 10th EAEF provides medical support to patients during transport via aircraft from deployed locations to hospitals outside the theater for further care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

