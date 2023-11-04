U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dana Bowers from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Africa Band performs the U.S. national anthem in front of approximately 50,000 spectators at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium as a joint combined color guard presents the colors during a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was the first in a two-game NFL series in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8111054
|VIRIN:
|231105-F-FN350-1730
|Resolution:
|7020x4685
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFURT, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
