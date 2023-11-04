U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dana Bowers from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Africa Band performs the U.S. national anthem in front of approximately 50,000 spectators at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium as a joint combined color guard presents the colors during a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was the first in a two-game NFL series in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

