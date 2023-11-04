Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

    FRANKFURT, RP, GERMANY

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dana Bowers from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Africa Band performs the U.S. national anthem in front of approximately 50,000 spectators at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium as a joint combined color guard presents the colors during a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was the first in a two-game NFL series in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

