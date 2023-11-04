Football fans cheer following the playing of the U.S. and German national anthems during a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. Approximately 50,000 spectators attended the first-ever NFL game in the city, during which the Miami Dolphins squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8111039
|VIRIN:
|231105-F-FN350-1838
|Resolution:
|7075x4722
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFURT, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
