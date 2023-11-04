U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, salute the U.S. and Germany flags during the playing of the U.S. and German national anthems prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was the first in a two-game NFL series in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8111036
|VIRIN:
|231105-F-FN350-1766
|Resolution:
|6075x4054
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFURT, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|78
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
