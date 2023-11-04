U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, salute the U.S. and Germany flags during the playing of the U.S. and German national anthems prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was the first in a two-game NFL series in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023