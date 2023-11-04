U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, stand at attention on the field prior to a National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The United States stands united with our host-nation Germany in our combat-credible capability and resolve to deter aggression in the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8111038
|VIRIN:
|231105-F-FN350-1654
|Resolution:
|6728x4490
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFURT, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
