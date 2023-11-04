U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, march onto the field prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. U.S. and German military participation in the game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs highlighted how shared values and commitment to collective defense unite Germany and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 08:36 Photo ID: 8111034 VIRIN: 231105-F-FN350-1630 Resolution: 6385x4261 Size: 4.47 MB Location: FRANKFURT, RP, DE Web Views: 34 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.