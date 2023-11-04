U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRANKFURT, RP, GERMANY

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, march onto the field prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. U.S. and German military participation in the game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs highlighted how shared values and commitment to collective defense unite Germany and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 08:36
