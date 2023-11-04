Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

    FRANKFURT, RP, GERMANY

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, salutes during the playing of the U.S. and German national anthems prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 20 Airmen, Soldiers and Marines along with 75 German Bundeswehr members participated in the pregame ceremony to highlight the strength of U.S.-Germany relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    DoD
    U.S. Air Force
    German armed forces
    NFLFrankfurt23

