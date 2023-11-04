U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, salutes during the playing of the U.S. and German national anthems prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. More than 20 Airmen, Soldiers and Marines along with 75 German Bundeswehr members participated in the pregame ceremony to highlight the strength of U.S.-Germany relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

