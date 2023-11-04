Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game

    FRANKFURT, RP, GERMANY

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The U.S. flag is carried onto the field prior to a National Football League game in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 5, 2023. The NFL held its first-ever NFL game in the city, during which the Miami Dolphins squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces supports NFL game [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DoD
    U.S. Air Force
    German armed forces
    NFLFrankfurt23

