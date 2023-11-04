MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, right, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and guest of honor, stand at attention during the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officers Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares

