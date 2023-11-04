Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball

    MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in the sword detail during the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officers Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
