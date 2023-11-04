MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speaks during the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Butler Officers Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP