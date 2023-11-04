MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Clemens, left, deputy operations officer, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, passes the birthday cake to U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Monroe, right, a food service specialist with MCIPAC, the youngest Marine in attendance, during the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officers Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

