U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, left, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, stand at attention for the National Anthem during the MCIPAC Marine Corps birthday ball at the Butler Officers Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 03:24 Photo ID: 8108638 VIRIN: 231103-M-VR996-1056 Resolution: 5663x3775 Size: 474.81 KB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.