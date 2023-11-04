MCIPAC Marine Corps Ball

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James D. Thornburg Jr., left, assistant chief of staff G-3, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Lt. Col. Spencer Szewcyk, right, executive officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC, participate in the sword detail during the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officers Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

