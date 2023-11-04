Damage Control Fireman Gradis McHenry, a native of Houston, departs the repair locker to investigate a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 01:32
|Photo ID:
|8106786
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-JB475-1111
|Resolution:
|3636x2597
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Quarters Drill Aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
