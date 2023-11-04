An UH-1Y Huey helicopter, assigned to the “Hangman” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) prepares to land on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 3, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 01:31 Photo ID: 8106777 VIRIN: 231103-N-ME861-1038 Resolution: 4049x2699 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer and Marine Huey Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.