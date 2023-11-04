Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer and Marine Huey Flight Operations [Image 3 of 9]

    Boxer and Marine Huey Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    An UH-1Y Huey helicopter, assigned to the “Hangman” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) prepares to land on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 3, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

