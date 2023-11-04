Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Miguel Suarez, a native of Puebla, Mexico, makes an announcement to the ship’s crew in the pilot house aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8106778
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-JB475-1010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PUEBLA, PUE, MX
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Boatswain's Mate in the Bridge [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
