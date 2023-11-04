General Quarters Drill Aboard Boxer

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Charles Gaillard III, a native of New York, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jeremy Santiago, a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, ascend a ladder after investigating a space during a general quarters drill aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 01:32
|Photo ID:
|8106781
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-JB475-1145
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BAYAMON, PR
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
