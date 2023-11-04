Navy/USMC Medical Training

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marcus Jackson, a native of San Bernardino, California, assigned to Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) 15, trains on proper first-aid techniques in the intensive care unit aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 4, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

