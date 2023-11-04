Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marcus Jackson, a native of San Bernardino, California, assigned to Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) 15, trains on proper first-aid techniques in the intensive care unit aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 4, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 01:47
|Photo ID:
|8106785
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-JB475-1049
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy/USMC Medical Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
