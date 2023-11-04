Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Hangar Bay FOD Walkdown [Image 7 of 9]

    Boxer Hangar Bay FOD Walkdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Air Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) search for foreign object debris in the hangar bay, Nov. 3, 2023. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 01:17
    Photo ID: 8106782
    VIRIN: 231103-N-UY363-1057
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Boxer Hangar Bay FOD Walkdown [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    flights
    FOD
    whistle
    Aviation
    float coat

