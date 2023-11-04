Boxer LS Sorts Supplies

Logistics Specialist Seaman Marco Velozsolis, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, sorts a shipment of supplies in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

