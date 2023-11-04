Logistics Specialist Seaman Marco Velozsolis, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, sorts a shipment of supplies in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8106775
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-JB475-1042
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1008 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|TIJUANA, BCN, MX
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer LS Sorts Supplies [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
